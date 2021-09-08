Bp Plc Sells 2,536 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bp Plc lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Baidu by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Baidu by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Baidu by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $166.68 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

