MoonSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,643.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $126,643.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00391157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,112,368 coins and its circulating supply is 27,091,867 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

