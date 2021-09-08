Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $323,000 in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 159.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 188.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DermTech alerts:

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $314,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,260,234.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,920. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DMTK stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.