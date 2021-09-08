Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.