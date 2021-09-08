Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

HAL opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

