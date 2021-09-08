Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $146.93 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $165.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

