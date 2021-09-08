Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

HUM opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.09. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

