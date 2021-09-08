Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $9.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce $9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.04 and the lowest is $9.01. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $6.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $33.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $37.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $32.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.63 to $37.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

LAD stock opened at $318.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.64 and a 200-day moving average of $362.99. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.