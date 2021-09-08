NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7,905.69

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,905.69 ($103.29) and traded as low as GBX 7,902 ($103.24). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,924 ($103.53), with a volume of 68,965 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,114.29 ($106.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,908.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,928.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

About NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

