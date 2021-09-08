Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $621.18

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 621.18 ($8.12) and traded as low as GBX 609 ($7.96). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 632.50 ($8.26), with a volume of 474,301 shares traded.

CLIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £860.70 million and a P/E ratio of 66.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 621.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

