Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

