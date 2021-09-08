Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

