Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Kevin Beatty Acquires 13 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty acquired 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, for a total transaction of £146.12 ($190.91).

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 1,122 ($14.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,074.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 955.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 608 ($7.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,146.46 ($14.98).

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

