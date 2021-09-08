CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at about $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $152.42 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on COR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

