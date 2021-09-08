John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of HPI stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

