Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BBB opened at GBX 124.45 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.52. Bigblu Broadband has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Bigblu Broadband
