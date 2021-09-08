Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BBB opened at GBX 124.45 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.52. Bigblu Broadband has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Bigblu Broadband alerts:

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.