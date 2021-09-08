Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.29% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

