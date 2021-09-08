Chorus Limited (CHRYY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 on October 22nd

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

Chorus stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. Chorus has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

About Chorus

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

