Chorus Limited (CHRYY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 on October 22nd

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.
Chorus stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. Chorus has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.98.
About Chorus
