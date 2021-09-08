Smartlands Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.30 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.74 or 0.00012342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $29.30 million and approximately $136,841.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00149438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.13 or 0.00715923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00041806 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

