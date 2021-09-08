Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,642,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,197. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

