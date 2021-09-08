Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $620,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $200.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

