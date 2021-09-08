Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Several research firms have commented on NS. Barclays dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

