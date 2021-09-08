Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $559,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

