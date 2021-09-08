Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $627,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

