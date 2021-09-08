Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 1,900 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

