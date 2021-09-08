Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $930,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $327.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.