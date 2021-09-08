Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cable One by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cable One by 28.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,995.04 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,973.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,868.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

