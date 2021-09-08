Reviewing IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IQVIA and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.46 $279.00 million $6.03 43.86 iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 4.69% 23.95% 6.03% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IQVIA and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94 iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

IQVIA presently has a consensus target price of $260.41, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Given IQVIA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Summary

IQVIA beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. Research & Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

