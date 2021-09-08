nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,806 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

