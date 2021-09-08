Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

