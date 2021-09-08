Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

