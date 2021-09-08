Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

