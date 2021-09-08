Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.