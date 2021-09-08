Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.81.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

