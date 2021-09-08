HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 44,060 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,060 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.12.

