Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 973,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

