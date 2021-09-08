Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 988.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

