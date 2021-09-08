Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 234 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $76,648,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

