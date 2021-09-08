Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,341 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 40.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

