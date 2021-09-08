Homrich & Berg Invests $243,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 51,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $207,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 18.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 298,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 45,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,107. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.