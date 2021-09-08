Homrich & Berg Makes New $274,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

