Homrich & Berg Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $146.62 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

