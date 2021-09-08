Homrich & Berg Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $501,259,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $141,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,226,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,765,000.

DFAT opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34.

