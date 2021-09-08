Homrich & Berg Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

