Homrich & Berg Acquires Shares of 1,234 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 129.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $358.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

