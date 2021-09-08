Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 892 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seagen by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $149.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.53. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,643 shares of company stock worth $22,889,772. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

