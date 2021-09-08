Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

