Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

