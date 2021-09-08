HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 13,225 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.37. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

