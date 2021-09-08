Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,078 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in R1 RCM by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 501,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

